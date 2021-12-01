Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 234 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,37,086, while one fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 116 were from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 63 cases followed by 28 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,687 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,30,922, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,477 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.

