Kolkata, December 1: Kolkata police have apprehended Sumit Adhikari, son of a former deputy mayor of Howrah on Monday in connection with alleged sexual abuse of children at a government-run children’s shelter home in Howrah.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, Sumit’s wife Geetashree Adhikari along with a senior official of the women and child development and social welfare department has already been arrested in this case. So far, the police have arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in illicit activities at the shelter home. Delhi Horror: Step-Father Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl in Malviya Nagar.

As per the reports, a recently adopted child from the shelter home had shared the ordeal with her new parents, who later filed a formal complaint in the matter. Based on the complaint, Howrah police have booked all 11 accused under the sections of sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

