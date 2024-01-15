Ramnagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital Health Mission, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh inaugurated the 'Doctors on Wheels' ambulance at Ramnagar tehsil in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. With the establishment of the first telemedicine service, people in Ramnagar will be provided with expert medical consultation at their doorsteps.

The 'Doctor on Wheels' ambulance is equipped with the latest technology and system to connect patients with senior doctors from across the country. It is the first digital healthcare service that will relieve people living in far-flung areas of Ramnagar tehsil of District Udhampur, where healthcare services are poor.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Our country is not less than any other country of the world in terms of technology and health services...We are taking the services in the internal areas of Ramnagar...We have started an app facility as well..."

The "Doctors on Wheels" program will use specially equipped ambulances to provide medical consultations, diagnostics, and treatment to people in rural and underserved areas. Trained medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics will staff the ambulances.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the centre's commitment to boosting health infrastructure across the country.

"We are committed to providing quality healthcare to all, regardless of their location, the 'Doctors on Wheels' programme will help us to achieve this goal", said Jitendra Singh.

"As far as technology is concerned, we are not inferior to any country in the world. This is also true for our healthcare system. However, there are many remote areas in the country where access to healthcare is limited. We have successfully experimented with a way to bridge this gap using technology. Today, we are launching a mobile telemedicine unit in Ramnagar's interior areas", Jitendra Singh added further.

A resident said the newly launched programme will provide help to the marginalised sections in backward areas of Ramnagar.

"Ours is a backward area, we are not financially stable. This is a good scheme, especially for people from poor sections. Some of us die at home due to lack of treatment. I want to thank all who brought this facility to our area."

Another resident, Chaudhary Mehboob said the delayed treatments in Ramnagar affected the people and appreciated the new scheme in Ramnagar.

"Poor people in our backward areas get delayed treatments due to which our health problems are not completely cured. Under this scheme, the ambulance will go to 100 villages. People will be made aware. People dealing with any kind of health problem will get treated by specialist doctors via digital mode."

This "Doctor on Wheels" unit is equipped with a variety of diagnostic equipment, including heart monitors, kidney function tests, and thyroid and diabetes tests. This will provide patients with accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.

This initiative is aimed at providing a much-needed boost to healthcare in remote areas. It will make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for people far from hospitals and clinics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)