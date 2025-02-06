Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding of the Tiger Division honoured the sniffer dog 'Teena' a highly skilled specialist in explosive detection, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence, Jammu.

Teena's remarkable career has been marked by her unwavering dedication and expertise in detecting explosive materials. Her exceptional service has been a testament to her rigorous training and resilience.

Teena has been in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two years in her present assignment and has been part of various important events and operations providing critical support to the security forces.

As Teena retires from active duty, she leaves behind a legacy of bravery, loyalty, and selflessness. Her contributions to the security forces will never be forgotten, and she will always be remembered as a hero and a loyal companion. (ANI)

