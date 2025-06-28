Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements and administrative preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and impressed upon the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the pilgrims' safety and security.

He also directed officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilizing advanced technologies and real-time monitoring.

To take stock of the security arrangements and administrative preparedness for the upcoming yatra, the DGP chaired a high-level meeting with officers of the police, Army, central paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration here, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP during the meeting issued directions for implementing the SOPs and emphasized the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the participants.

He also directed field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem, ensuring robust security arrangements for the upcoming yatra.

The DGP instructed officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes.

He further directed officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities through the use of advanced technologies and real-time monitoring.

At the onset of the meeting, officers briefed the chair on the proposed security arrangements for the yatra, emphasizing the significance of effective coordination among various forces.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh gave a detailed presentation and briefed on various aspects of security deployments and facilitation of the yatris within the Jammu district for the upcoming yatra, including arrangements at various lodgement centres, registration centres and token centres across the district.

He also briefed on innovative initiatives, including anti-drone measures, taken to further strengthen the security grid and ensure a safe, secure and smooth yatra, the spokesperson said.

Senior officers from other sister organisations also briefed on the arrangements in place for the yatra.

During the meeting, the DGP also held discussions with all the nodal officers concerned with the yatra.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar highlighted the measures taken by the administration for the smooth conduct of the upcoming yatra, especially the arrangements made to provide boarding and lodging facilities for the pilgrims at various lodgement centres across the Jammu region.

“A total of 106 lodgement centres have been set up for the purpose,” he said.

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district — leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the yatra.

