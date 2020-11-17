Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The Jammu divisional commissioner in a third advisory has directed deputy commissioners to cancel all mutations of land transferred under the Roshni scheme and submit details, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 4 had directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land, including those under the Roshni scheme, from revenue records and upload details of encroachers on websites.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma had issued directives to DCs of 10 districts of Jammu region in this regard on November 6 and 12.

During a video conference, the DCs informed Verma about the progress made in the process of cancellation of mutations and assured early completion and furnishing of the details of the same.

The divisional commissioner also asked the DCs to share details of other state land encroached in their respective districts, the spokesman said.

He also reviewed the progress on finalisation of stamp duty rates of immovable property in the districts.

In some districts, the stamp duty rates have been finalised, while the process is on to finalise the revised stamp duty rates in other districts, the spokesman said.

The scheme initially envisaged conferment of proprietary rights of around 20.55 lakh kanals of land (1,2,50 hectares) to occupants of which 15.85 per cent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights.

But against the expected revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meagre, thereby failing to realise the objective of the scheme that was finally repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018.

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks.

