Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) A top police officer in Jammu on Saturday directed all officers to remain alert and adopt a foolproof security system against terrorism.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain was addressing a meeting convened in Udhampur district to review law and order and security scenario.

This was the first visit of Jain to Udhampur after taking over as the Inspector General of Police last month. He also interacted with civil society and asked them to cooperate with police in curbing drug menace and identifying anti-national and anti-social elements attempting to disrupt the peaceful environment.

"All officers need to remain alert and vigilant and adopt a foolproof security system to neutralize any terrorist activity in their area of responsibility," the IGP said.

He also called on the officers to take necessary measures to deal with drug menace stringently and infuse extraordinary efforts to put kingpins of the drug smuggling gangs behind bars.

Earlier, Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh briefed the meeting about the law and order, crime and security scenario along with other initiatives being carried out in the district to maintain peace and wipe out the menace of drugs.

He also highlighted measures adopted to strengthen the security grid and improve policing.

Later, Jain held a meeting with senior citizens, traders, Panchayati Raj Institution members among others.

