Jammu, December 7: Onkar Batra, a 12th-standard student from Jammu launched his nano-satellite this month with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Batra, a student at BSF Senior Secondary School Jammu has developed India's first open-source satellite 'InQube'. This satellite prepared under the banner of Paradox Sonic Space Research Agency is going to be launched this month with the assistance of ISRO. India's First Open-source Satellite 'InQube' Developed by 12th Grader to Be Launched This Month.

While talking to Milap News Network, Batra said that the satellite weighs one kilogram and has been developed with the help of nanotechnology. He said that many universities and researchers in foreign countries are doing such work, so they decided to launch it in space with the help of ISRO.

Its launch in India cost Rupees 20 to 80 lakh, while in foreign countries, this price went into crores. He said that every satellite launched into space has a special mission. He added that the satellite has two missions. One is whether such a lightweight satellite can work in space, the other will look at the temperature to help researchers know what the weather conditions are going to be like.

Batra, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Batra Technology, received the National Bal Shakti Award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for creating an interactive website for COVID-19. Space Software Provider Antaris Announces Launch Readiness of World's First Cloud-Built Demonstration Satellite.

Batra created the first website when he was seven years old which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the world's youngest Webmaster (male). He became the world's youngest theoretical author by writing his book 'When The Time Stops' at the age of 12. He has created two companies, one was Batra Technologies in 2018 and the other was United India Publishing in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)