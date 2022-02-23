Jammu/Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Six persons were reported missing amid heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting a search operation by the Army to know their whereabouts, an official said on Wednesday.

The six persons from Kishtwar's Warwan village went on foot from Anantnag district of south Kashmir via Margan top and it has been more than 20 hours since they made their last call from Margan top, Director Disaster Management, Aamir Ali said.

A search operation was launched by the Army but their whereabouts could not be ascertained, Ali said. He said the search operation to trace the missing persons was going on when last reports were received.

There are apprehensions that the persons might have been caught in the snow.

Most parts of Kashmir valley and high altitude areas of Jammu region including Warwan and Margan top in Kishtwar experienced moderate to heavy snowfall since Tuesday. PTI TAS AB SSB MIJ

