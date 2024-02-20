Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister LK Ateeq said that the Chief Minister's Janaspanda programme held in front of Vidhana Soudha recently was a success beyond expectations and instructed officers to dispose of pending applications.

He was speaking at the meeting of the officials held to review the Janaspandana programme in the conference hall, Vidhana Soudha.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also appreciated the success of the Janaspandana programme and has also been instructed to give it an institutional form and organise the programme in a systematic way.

The Karnataka government is contemplating organising Janaspandana at the divisional level. Initially, it is intended to hold a division-level Janaspandana in Kalaburgi. He informed that concerned Deputy Commissioners would be instructed to take part.

Out of 14,685 applications received earlier, 4321 applications have already been disposed of. He suggested that the pending applications should be disposed of very soon.

He said that the next Janaspandana programmes should be organised more systematically, and these programmes should become a model for the country for redressing public grievances.

People who come forward with their grievances should be taken care of. They should feel satisfied that the authorities are responding to their problem. Applications that cannot be resolved as per the rules should be given endorsement. The same petitioners should not come to the Janaspandana programme repeatedly, he instructed.

Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. KV Trilokchandra suggested adopting the points of discussion in today's meeting in order to organise the Janaspandana programme more systematically.

Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Secretary, Department of e-Governance, and other senior officers participated in the meeting. (ANI)

