Earlier today, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the Dahi Handi event with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane, Mumbai.

At the event, the 35-year-old actor even danced to the 'Cham Cham' song from her movie 'Baaghi' which also starred Tiger Shroff.

Introducing the Shraddha, Eknath Shinde said, "She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here."

In Thane, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale, and several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted over there. A huge crowd had gathered to see the Dahi Handi competition.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today. (ANI)

