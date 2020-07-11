New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): High command of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has dissolved all of its party units including national executive, state executive, district and assembly levels.

According to the party, the decision was taken on the suggestion of JJP founder and former MP Dr Ajay Singh Chautala.

JJP is an ally of the BJP in Haryana where both are running the coalition government. (ANI)

