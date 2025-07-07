New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Japan Coast Guard ship 'Itsukushima' will engage in a series of bilateral engagements during its week-long port call at Chennai, starting Monday, officials said.

Following the Chennai visit, 'Itsukushima' will participate in a joint sea exercise named 'Exercise Jaa Mata' (meaning 'see you later') with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

This exercise will focus on enhancing coordination and operational synergy at sea, they said.

"Furthermore, four officers from the ICG will embark on board 'Itsukushima' as Sea Riders, during its passage to Singapore, further strengthening camaraderie and professional exchange between the two forces," the ICG said.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

The JCG ship arrived at Chennai Port on Monday as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training.

The visit highlights the deep and enduring bond between the Indian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, reaffirming their strategic partnership in the vital Indo-Pacific region and enhancing interoperability between the two esteemed maritime forces, a senior official of the ICG said.

On arrival, 'Itsukushima", commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome in traditional Indian style, the ICG said.

"During its week-long port call in Chennai, the crew of 'Itsukushima' will participate in a series of professional and cultural activities, including official courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, and joint training and interactive sessions aimed at fostering mutual cooperation and understanding."

As part of official engagements, the JCG delegation, led by Vice Admiral Hroaki Kaosue, will call on Paramesh Sivamani, the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, the official said.

Bilateral discussions are also scheduled between the JCG representatives and Additional Director General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard, Eastern Seaboard, they said.

A series of professional and cultural exchanges, including a joint yoga session and sports activities, are planned, culminating on July 12, the ICG said.

It also said that the visit underscores the strong and evolving partnership between the ICG and JCG, rooted in the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in 2006 and endorsed by both nations.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligned with common maritime priorities under India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), it said.

This port call marks yet another significant milestone in advancing maritime diplomacy, enhancing operational synergy, deepening mutual trust and friendship between the two maritime agencies, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)