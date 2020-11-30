New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday released a booklet titled 'PM Modi and his government's special relations with Sikhs'.

The booklet was released on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and incidentally also coincided with the ongoing protests at Delhi borders by farmers, mostly from Punjab.

It was released in three languages -- Hindi, English and Gurmukhi.

Hailing the initiatives of the Narendra Modi government towards the Sikh community, Puri said that a decision was taken to establish a chair on Guru Nanak Dev's teachings in a university in the United Kingdom and talks were also underway to establish it in Canada.

During the occasion, Puri congratulated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for bringing out the book.

He listed out the path-breaking decisions taken a year ago for celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Puri credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally supervising the smallest of arrangements and personally seeing off "the first Jattha for Kartarpur Corridor".

The booklet mentions how Modi government worked on the development of Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab and allocated Rs 120 crore for it.

"The corridor helps pilgrims to cross over into Pakistan from the Indian side to visit Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan throughout the year," the book said.

Puri said that whatever decisions have been taken, have been implemented in record time.

Among other important decisions, he highlighted the one on no taxation on langars, FCRA registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib, allowing global Sangat participation and revision of 'Blacklist' as per the demand of the Sikh community.

The minister reiterated the Union Government's commitment to teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on sustainable development and women empowerment and said the teachings of Guru Maharaj have been incorporated in the government's agenda.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was also present on the occasion. PTI AG

