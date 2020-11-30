New Delhi, November 30: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday chaired the 19th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of heads of government. According to the spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, "India is privileged to be chairing the 19th Session #SCO Council of Heads of Government in the virtual mode today and has proposed several new initiatives to give a momentum to the trade, economic and cultural agenda of the organisation."

While chairing a virtual meeting Naidu said, "India has bravely fought global pandemic and has shown remarkable resilience in fighting the virus as well as ensuring economic stability. India has kept its #COVID19 death rate at the lowest level in world. India's efforts have found global recognition." Prime Ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Attend SCO Heads of Govt Summit Being Hosted by India; Pakistan to Be Represented by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

Venkaiah Naidu Chairs SCO Summit

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu chairing the SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting via video-conference today. #SCO @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/WhraKrLtOu — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 30, 2020

It is the first time that summit-level meeting is being held under India's chairmanship since the country gained full-membership of organisation.

On June 9 2017, India and Pakistan officially joined SCO as full members. SCO Heads of Government Summit Today: Indian PM Narendra Modi & Pakistani Counterpart Imran Khan to Skip Meeting.

Condemning cross-border terrorism, the VP said, "The most important challenge faced by us is terrorism; particularly cross-border terrorism...India condemns terrorism in all its manifestations. We are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of their state policy."

Discussing about the relationships between the country and SCO region Naidu said, "Relations between India and SCO region have flourished uninterrupted for thousands of years. By 2025, India's GDP is expected to reach 5 trillion. It will be youngest nation with an average age of 29 years."

"During the chairmanship of our tenure, we've proposed to create a special working group on start-ups and innovations. India has created robust dynamic environment for start-ups. India made an offer to annually host special working group for start-ups," he said.