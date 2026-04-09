Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Jazeera Airways operated a special flight on the Kuwait-Mangaluru-Kuwait sector via Dammam here on Thursday.

The flight, J9 3417 from Dammam to Mangaluru, arrived at 4:25 pm carrying 181 passengers, including 11 infants. The aircraft was captained by Jimmy Moussa and had a four-member crew on board.

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On the return leg, flight J9 3418 departed Mangaluru at 6:10 pm with 151 passengers, including one infant.

The airline facilitated passengers' travel between Kuwait and Dammam via road transport. Similarly, on the return journey, passengers will travel back to Kuwait by road after disembarking at Dammam.

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Notably, Jazeera Airways had earlier operated flights to Mangaluru during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's leading customer experience automation company has partnered with Jazeera Airways, one of the Middle East's fastest-growing low-cost carriers, to launch 'JazLink', an AI-powered digital communication platform designed to keep every passenger informed -- every step of the journey.

Built on Phonon's flexible, no-code flow designer for airlines and aviation, 22North, JazLink empowers Jazeera Airways to design and deploy real-time, multilingual WhatsApp alerts and omnichannel engagement journeys in minutes. From flight status updates and baggage notifications to feedback and rebooking links -- every interaction is automated, contextual, and personalised.

The collaboration brings a 73 per cent improvement in passenger notification efficiency through AI-driven automation and suppression logic that eliminates duplicate communication. Passengers also benefit from automated baggage belt alerts -- a first-of-its-kind initiative in the GCC -- ensuring smoother arrivals and faster turnarounds. (ANI)

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