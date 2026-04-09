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Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday lauded the successful conduct of the 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, describing the high voter participation as a landmark moment for global democracy. Following a day of intensive polling across 296 constituencies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported record-breaking figures in multiple regions.

“Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic world,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated. “On behalf of the ECI, I congratulate each and every elector for this achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv (The Festival of Elections, The Pride of the Voter).” Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Puducherry Leads Voter Turnout With 89.20%, Assam Follows With 85.10%, Keralam Stands at 77.50%.

According to provisional data from the ECI, Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever polling percentages, recording 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Kerala also maintained a strong showing with a turnout of approximately 78.03%. The polling process, which began at 7:00 AM, remained largely peaceful under the supervision of the Commission, which utilized 100% live-webcasting for the first time across all three regions.

The 2026 elections involve a massive logistical effort, with an electorate of over 5.31 crore voters deciding the fate of candidates across 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry. International observers from 22 countries were also present to witness the proceedings as part of the International Election Visitors' Programme. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Puducherry Leads With 86.92%, Assam at 84.42%, Keralam 75.01% by 5 PM in High-Stakes Polls.

‘Chunav Ka Parv, Matdaata Ka Garv’

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, says, “Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and… pic.twitter.com/h6iM8AOsOH — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

In addition to the state-wide polls, bye-elections were conducted in select constituencies in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura. With the voting phase now concluded for these regions, all eyes turn to the counting of votes, which is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).