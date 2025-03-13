Patna (Bihar) [India], March 13 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Abhishek Jha on Thursday criticized the directive to cover mosques during Holi, calling it an unfortunate move that would create unnecessary controversy in an election year.

"It has been said to cover mosques at the time of Holi. This is very unfortunate. Holi festival has fallen on a Friday four times in the last ten years. On March 18, 2022, Holi was celebrated on a Friday, yet no disputes arose. This is an election year, and some people make such statements just to gain media TRP. India is a secular and democratic country where people of all castes and religions have the right to practice their faith. It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that such incidents do not happen," Jha said.

Addressing concerns over religious sites, he further stated, "You cannot cover a temple or a mosque; it is everyone's responsibility to take precautions. Communal harmony is about building social harmony. Everyone is accountable, but the biggest responsibility lies with the local administration. It should be taken as a challenge, and we believe that such statements should be avoided."

In Uttar Pradesh, following a decision by the local administration, several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the Holi festival. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Jha asserted that the situation in Bihar remains peaceful, saying, "Everything is normal in Bihar. Social and communal harmony is the responsibility of the government, and we are maintaining it well. This should be followed across the country."

On the controversy surrounding the Darbhanga Mayor's remarks, Jha remarked, "The Darbhanga Mayor, who made the statement, later apologized after facing backlash. Now, some party ministers supporting her statement are neither the party president nor official spokespersons. Their remarks do not reflect the party's stance. Such statements are nonsense. Anyone holding a constitutional post must be careful with their words." (ANI)

