New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The meeting of office bearers of the Janata Dal (United) here in the national capital has been postponed by an hour, party sources said Thursday.

The meeting will now commence at 5 pm this evening.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: BJP Tripura MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness at 69.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also flew down to the Capital to attend the meet. The JD(U) supremo will be in the national capital for two days as the party's two crucial meetings -- the national executive meeting and national council meeting -- are scheduled for Friday.

The meetings have been convened by Party president Lalan Singh amidst speculation that he could step down to make way for Nitish Kumar the Bihar Chief Minister to once again take over the reigns of the party, which has been rubbished by Lalan Singh himself.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Asks for Tea, Wife Stabs Him in Eye With Scissors in Baghpat; Accused Absconding.

Earlier in the day, responding to the reports, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "I reject all rumours. The party has convened two-day meetings. There is a meeting of party office bearers in the office today at 4 pm. There will be a national executive meeting at Vithal Bhai Patel House tomorrow at 11 am, and in the second half national council meeting is scheduled. Nitish Kumar is reaching Delhi to participate in this meeting."

He said that the decisions to be taken in the matter will be divulged later.

On questions, if any changes within the party are in the cards keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Tyagi said, "All these things are internal matters of the party, they are neither commented on nor statements are made publicly."

The meeting also comes just days after the critical INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi. The JDU which is part of the alliance will now be getting into hectic parleys with the Congress on the alliance combination for the state. Amidst this many JDU leaders are making a pitch for Nitish to lead the INDIA bloc, even as Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal publicly announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as prospective PM Candidate.

Earlier on December 22, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal says, "People will not acknowledge, they don't know who's Mallikarjun Kharge. Now that you've mentioned his name, I got to know it. I didn't even know that he is the national president of Congress...Nobody knows him. Common people don't know him; they know who's Nitish Kumar. He'll become the Prime Minister as everybody knows him."

At the national executive meeting venue, posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read 'Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega' (The state of Bihar recognised him, now the nation will) have been put up. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)