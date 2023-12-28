Baghpat, December 28: A woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the eye with scissors after he asked for a cup of tea at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The woman then fled the scene to evade arrest, leaving behind her bleeding husband. According to reports, Ankit, the victim, got married three years ago. However, after some time, the couple started having frequent fights over domestic issues. Ankit's wife had even filed a complaint of assault against him and his family members just three days prior to the incident, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife’s Thumb During Heated Argument in Pilibhit, Booked.

On the fateful day, Ankit had asked for a cup of tea, which allegedly angered his wife who stabbed him in the eye with scissors. On hearing the chaos, Ankit's sister-in-law and children came out and later informed the police.

But before the police could arrive, Ankit's wife fled the scene. The police took Ankit to a community health centre from where he was referred to Meerut for treatment. The police have formed teams to arrest the woman.

