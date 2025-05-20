Kota, May 19 (PTI) The question papers in JEE Advanced-2025 exam, held in two shifts on Sunday, were moderate-to-difficult, with the second shift paper particularly lengthy, aspirants and experts here said.

India's premier engineering entrance test, JEE Advanced 2025 exam, organised by IIT-Kanpur, was held in two shifts at five centres in Kota.

It was a record with more than 1.90 lakh students registering for the exam.

In the first shift alone, 1,87,223 candidates appeared, comprising 1,43,810 boys and 43,413 girls, the experts in Kota claimed.

Nitin Vijay, Founder and CEO of Motion Education, explained why girls' chances of making it to the final list were higher.

"The chances for girls to get into IITs are significantly higher in 2025 due to the increase in seats and the 20 per cent female supernumerary quota. With 1,364 new BTech seats added this year, taking the total to over 18,500 across 23 IITs, the opportunity for deserving female aspirants is brighter than ever," he said.

Female admissions in the JEE Advanced have averaged 22 per cent in the last three years, while male admissions have averaged around 78 per cent. The female supernumerary quota, in addition to the current female pool, continues to supplement their original chances.

Commenting on the difficulty of the paper, Vijay on Monday said, "Mathematics was found to be the most challenging section, with lengthy, difficult, and time-consuming questions requiring conceptual clarity and profound thinking. Physics was reported as moderate to challenging, with questions requiring understanding and accuracy, while Chemistry was comparatively easier in both sessions."

According to him, Paper 2 was tougher than Paper 1, particularly as eight number value-type questions were provided with no options.

"As compared to previous years, no paragraph-type questions were posed," he said.

Allen Career Institute Director Brajesh Maheshwari said that the first shift paper was easy, while that of the second shift was lengthy. Chemistry was completely calculative in the paper.

The difficulty level of Physics and Maths was slightly better, he said.

The most important change this year was the number of questions, with both papers having 48 questions each, with 16 questions each from all three subjects.

