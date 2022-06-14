New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Two Delhi Police personnel created a WhatsApp group in 2017 with the noble intention of arranging blood for accident victims. Five years and a pandemic later, the group with over 800 members has emerged as a saviour for patients of cancer, dengue and Covid across the national capital and neighbouring states.

On the World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana announced the official adoption of “Jeevan Dayini" as a welfare measure for the general public, and its personnel and their families.

According to police, the number -- 6828400400 – is the dedicated Jeevan Dayini helpline available on WhatsApp and Telegram to bring together beneficiaries, including blood banks, and volunteers.

A brainchild of Constable Ravinder and Head Constable Amit, the group had just 20 members when it was set up by the duo while they were posted at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station in south Delhi.

The over 800 members of the group include 650 Delhi Police personnel and those from defence forces, Haryana Police as well as teachers and common citizens. Many of them have donated blood on more than 50 occasions, Ravinder said.

Asked about the inspiration behind the idea, the duo said while performing their duty, they would often visit hospitals for medico-legal cases (MLC).

During their visits, they were faced with the harsh reality of lack of blood donors and several people dying because of it.

"While at Kotla Mubarakpur, we witnessed some deaths due to lack of blood donors and took a pledge to not let anyone die due to non-availability of a blood donor and that's how the journey started," 30-year-old Ravinder, who has donated blood 81 times since the inception of the group, told PTI.

“In the first year of the group's inception, more than 600 units of blood were donated. Till date, the group members have donated blood more than 8,500 times, and during peak Covid, plasma was donated on more than 300 occasions,” said Ravinder, who is currently posted in the 6th Battalion of Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Amit (32) said it is bewildering that in a country of 1.2 billion people, deaths are happening because of lack of blood donors.

"Despite such a huge population, if even a single person dies to not getting blood in time, we as a country should feel ashamed," said Amit who himself has donated blood 87 times since 2017.

According to Ravinder, they get around 20 messages or calls every day from people seeking blood donors for their friends or family members while during peak Covid, over 500 messages and calls were received every day, although, most were for plasma.

"I have donated blood mostly to cancer and dengue patients. I have twice donated my white blood cells which is usually done as a last resort for cancer patients,” he said saying the process is very complex and time-taking.

Amit recalled how on a few occasions, they had to cut short the adviced time gap between two donations of platelets.

"During the severe second wave of Covid, we had no other option. We donated platelets within a gap of five days instead of the usual 15," he recalled.

Lauding the efforts of the duo, DCP PRO Suman Nalwa said, "Jivandayini is another initiative that is saving lives through blood donations. It is always encouraging and heart warming to see the men and women of Delhi Police queue up to donate blood."

