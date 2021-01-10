Raigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Unidentified men have burgled a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 5 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Sunday.

The burglars used a gas cutter to break open the rolling shutter of the shop located in Tamnar town, around 40 kms away from here, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The incident came to light when the shop owner reached the shop and informed police, he said.

"Burglars opened the safe in the shop using a gas cutter and hammer, and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh kept inside it", the official said.

A case has been registered on the charges of house-trespass and theft, he said.

