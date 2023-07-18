Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Ramgarh Police and criminals of the Aman Sahu gang in the Patratu police station area of Ramgarh district in which Anti Terror Squad (ATS) DSP Neeraj Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sonu Saw have been injured.

Speaking to media on Monday, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that teams of the Ranchi Anti-Terrorism Squad and Ramgarh Police had launched a raid to arrest Chandan Sao, one of the shooters in the Aman Sahu Gang.

However, after spotting the police, the criminals opened fire on the police personnel in which ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw who is posted at Patratu police station got shot. The injured policemen are receiving treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

"Teams of ATS Ranchi and Ramgarh Police had come here for a raid to arrest the criminals of Aman Sahu Gang. After spotting the police, the criminals opened fire on them in Patratu area of Ramgarh district. In this encounter, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw got shot by the criminals. Both the injured policemen have been referred to a hospital in Ranchi and are under treatment," Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey said.

While IG (Operations) Jharkhand Police spokesperson AV Homkar, said, "A team of ATS Ranchi was conducting raids in the Patratu area of Ramgarh district. Some criminals opened fire on the special team led by ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar while they were conducting raids. In the incident, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw were shot by the criminals. Both the injured policemen are currently stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi". (ANI)

