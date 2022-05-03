New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission of India's decision to issue notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over granting mining lease and alleged that the Chief Minister of state violating the constitutional right.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Prakash said, "The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has violated the constitutional limits in his capacity as Chief Minister and as Mines Minister. He has taken mines on lease in his own name and also made allotments of land in the industrial area in the name of his wife and close associates of the Chief Minister. The people who run the government are leading the state to anarchy."

Also Read | Lucknow: Childless Woman Hires Gang for Rs 20,000 to Abduct Kid; Arrested.

"State BJP had given a complaint to the Jharkhand Governor and he forwarded it to the Election Commission. Election Commission which is a constitutional body has issued notice to the Chief Minister and we welcome it. We will wait for the final decision of the Election Commission," BJP Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

Prakash further told ANI, "You all know that BJP has got the role of opposition in Jharkhand and 3.5 crore people have given us the task of watchman (choukidari) and will continue to raise the voice of the people of the state against everything which is not in the interest of the Jharkhand."

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: ‘Aarti’, ‘Azaan’ Go Together in This Uttar Pradesh Temple, Mosque With One Entrance.

"I believe that no one is above the law, whether he is a Chief Minister or a Common man. We will welcome every decision of the Election Commission of India," he added.

The Election Commission on Monday issued notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on a reference that he held an "office of profit" by granting a mining lease to himself last year. The poll panel has been given time till May 10 to respond to the notice.

The poll panel had received a representation from the state governor on the issue. The EC will send its opinion to the governor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)