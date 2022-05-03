Lucknow, May 3: A woman, desperate for a child after she lost her toddler due to prolonged illness, hired a gang for Rs 20,000 to abduct a male kid so that she can raise him as her son.

The case was solved within 24 hours by sleuths of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow division, who recovered the kid from Charbagh railway station, reported TOI.

Four miscreants, including two women and a teenager, were arrested and charged under IPC Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and other sections. The accused were identified as Monika Kumari, Shanu Kumar, Prajapati and Kalpana Rawat. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Being Caught Having Illicit Affair With Father-in-Law in Alwar

On Sunday, a father of three Mukesh lodged a complaint with the GRP, Charbagh, about his missing two-year-old son. According to his complaint, he was sleeping on platform number six along with his three minor sons, when someone took away his youngest son. Footage of CCTV revealed the involvement of two men and a woman who ran away with the child on a two-wheeler. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Paramour’s Husband in Kanpur; Arrested

Talking to TOI, Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police, GRP, said, “The kid was sold for Rs 20,000 to Kalpana Rawat, who works as a maid. She was childless for years after her baby had succumbed to illness. Kalpana had promised to pay a hefty sum to Monika Kumari if she can arrange a kid for her.”

“While scanning CCTV footage, our team spotted the apprehended accused teenager at platform number six. After conducting a recce for a brief period, he picked up the minor and handed him over to Shanu and Monika who were waiting on a two-wheeler outside the railway station. The trio left with the kid for Wazirganj. Later, after using a network of informers, the GRP team located Monika and recovered the kid,” said SP GRP.

