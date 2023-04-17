Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 17 (PTI) An elderly businessman and owner of a private coal entity in Jharkhand's Hazaribag has been arrested for alleged irregularities in supply linkage, an official said.

He and his driver were held following an FIR lodged by Ajit Kumar, the district mining officer, SDPO Vidya Bhushan Kumar said.

“We received information about alleged irregularities committed by the businessman. He is accused to have violated all the terms and conditions laid down by the government for use of linkage coal,” Kumar said.

Based on specific inputs, a raid was recently conducted at his factory, where a truck was found loaded with coal, which was allegedly to be transported to markets in other states for sale at higher prices, the SDPO said.

The truck with 31.27 tonnes of coal has been seized.

The duo was later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hazaribag, who remanded them to jail custody.

