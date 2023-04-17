New Delhi, April 17: Eight people were injured after a residential building collapsed in the early hours of Monday due to a cylinder blast in outer Delhi's Kunwar Singh Nagar area. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident took place at around 5:15 a.m and was reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder blast.

"The building located at Block-D1 of the area collapsed due to the impact of the blast. As a result, eight persons who were inside the house at the time of the incident suffered injuries," said Garg. The DFS personnel, along with the help of the public and PCR, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Delhi Blast: House Collapses After Explosion in LPG Cylinder in Jawalpuri Area, Eight People Injured (Watch Video).

Building Collapses After Cylinder Blast

#WATCH | A fire call was received about a house collapse in Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi Road in Jawalpuri area. The building collapsed after a blast in an LPG cylinder. 8 people residing in the house are injured. DFS fire personnel have reached the site. No casualties reported as… pic.twitter.com/QXbVQkkTnc — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

"The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said the official. More details are awaited. In another incident reported on Sunday night, a house collapsed in West Delhi's Tagore Garden area, however, no one was injured in the incident. Delhi Building Collapse: Building Collapses Opposite Metro Pillar Number 448 in Tagore Garden Area, No Casualties Reported.

"The call regarding house collapse was received around 11:30 p.m. following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said the official. "On spot it was found that the building having ground plus three floors collapsed while digging the adjacent plot's basement. No one was injured in the incident," the official added.

