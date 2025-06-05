Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated the Siramtoli Flyover in Ranchi and said this flyover will be named after late Kartik Oraon, a great leader who dedicated his entire life for the rights and self-respect of the tribal community.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, CM Soren said, "We have decided to name this flyover after late Kartik Oraon, who was a guide and revolutionary of our state. This flyover will benefit the people of the city and the state."

In a post on X CM, CM shared an aerial view of the newly inaugurated flyover and wrote, "Today, the Sirmatoli flyover has been dedicated to the people of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, in the name of our leading guide Kartik Oraon ji."

On Wednesday, the members of the tribal community outfits staged a protest in Ranchi against the construction of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover ramp close to Sarna Sthal, a sacred site for tribals.

The members of the tribal community outfits staged a protest in the Tatisilwai area of rural Ranchi. Authorities have heightened security in Ranchi ahead of the Bandh, which was called by the tribal community outfits to protest the construction of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover ramp close to Sarna Sthal.

The tribal outfits have demanded that the ramp built as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project from the Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli be removed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo criticised the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the protest by the tribal community, saying that this government calls itself a government for tribals, but today the tribal community is protesting and has called for a bandh.

Deo asserted that the Jharkhand Chief Minister should meet with the tribal community to resolve this issue. "Chief Minister has forgotten 'Raj-Dharma'.

This government calls itself a government for tribals, but today the tribal community is protesting on the roads and has called for a bandh. The CM should meet the tribal community and resolve this issue," the BJP leader told ANI. (ANI)

