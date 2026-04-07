Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday exuded confidence in the people's verdict in the ongoing state elections, dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims of a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters, Soren said that the ground reality would determine the outcome of the polls. "Look, I have fought the election, so definitely people are on the ground. And all these things, you will get to know better from the ground only, as to which side the result will be, how it will be. We have done as much work as we had to," he stated.

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Responding to the BJP's predictions that the NDA could secure a number of seats, Soren rejected their claims, asserting that the party relied on manipulative tactics to make projections. "Well, steal votes, commit robbery in votes, manipulate votes, manipulate voters... they have many parameters for making claims. Our parameter is the court of the people," he said.

On allegations surrounding the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding multiple passports, Soren maintained that it was a matter for investigation. "Now, does a criminal ever admit his crime? This is a matter of investigation... those who investigate will tell," he added.

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On Thursday, CM Soren criticised the "double-engine government" in Assam and questioned, "What was the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens?"

Addressing people in Golaghat, he criticised the "double-engine" government over the basic amenities provided to the people.

"We went to village after village here. The Prime Minister talked about providing pucca houses to everyone, but how many people actually received pucca houses?... What was the condition of the labourers in the tea gardens? What was the state of electricity, water, roads, and hospitals?... And here, there was a double-engine government..."

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)