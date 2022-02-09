Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Feb 9 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a woman in Lohardaga district in April 2021.

The court of Additional District Judge-1, Akhilesh Kumar Tiwary, delivered the judgement under the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting On February 10; 58 Vidhan Sabha Constituencies Across 11 Districts In Fray.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, against whom a case had been registered in Kairon Police Station, based on the woman's statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)