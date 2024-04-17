Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested four people, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Antu Tirkey, in a land scam case.

The ED conducted raids against Antu Tirkey, Priyaranjan Sahay, real estate trader Vipin Singh, and Irshad on Tuesday. After that, they were taken to the ED office in Ranchi late at night for questioning and then placed under arrest.

Earlier on April 4, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ranchi filed a Prosecution Complaint against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren under PMLA, 2002 for acquiring, possessing, and concealing proceeds of crime in the form of an 8.8-acre immovable property at Bariyatu, Ranchi.

Four other persons, namely Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Binod Singh, Hilarious Kachhap, and Raj Kumar Pahan have also been arraigned as accused in the Complaint for their roles in aiding and abetting Hemant Soren in his unlawful acquisition and possession of the said property, according to the ED.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation in cases of land scams based on multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police against several persons, including government officials.

The ED investigation revealed that a racket of land mafia is active in Jharkhand which used to forge land records in Ranchi. It is also revealed that ownership records of lands have also been forged to extend favours to the said land mafia. (ANI)

