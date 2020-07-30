Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.

According to the measures, in case of home quarantine, home visits will be made randomly to check the status of compliance of instructions.

"Every individual shall be served a copy of the home quarantine order indicating clearly the do's and don'ts as well as the duration of quarantine at the portal of entry in to the state. Arrangements shall be made to ensure that indelible ink is procured in sufficient quantity. Indelible ink shall be applied on the nails of all the fingers and thumb of the right hand of the person," reads the measures.

Sticker/Poster of appropriate size in a given format shall be posted outside the house of the individual who has been twine quarantined.

"The sticker shall clearly indicate the name of the individual quarantined and the duration of quarantine. It shall also mention the prohibition of outs des meeting the indis idual and the prohibition of individual coming outside the house," reads the measures.

In case the instructions are not being complied then district administration will immediately shift the person to institutional/paid quarantine, according to the measures issued by the Jharkhand government. (ANI)

