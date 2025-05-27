Ranchi, May 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 48 IPS officers including senior superintendents of police and SPs of 14 districts, according to a notification.

The move came a day after the government appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 20 districts.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks Against Sofiya Qureshi: SIT Files Status Report in Supreme Court, Hearing on MP Minister's Pleas on May 28.

According to the notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department, Amol V Homkar, who was IG Operations, was made IG Railways, while ADG Priya Dubey has been given additional charge of ADG Modernisation cum Training.

The notification said that Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar has been given additional charge of IG JAP.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman Alleges Torture by Husband, Triple Talaq; FIR Registered.

ADG Railways Tadasha Mishra was made Special Secretary, Home Prison and Disaster Management Department, while ADG Operations Sanjay Anandrao Latkar has been given the charge of ADG Railways.

In addition, the state government changed SSPs and SPs of Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, besides Pakur, Garhwa, Lohardaga, Simdega, Hazaribagh, Jamtara, Godda, West Singhbhum, Chaibasa, Gumla, Khunti, Bokaro and Chatra districts.

The state government also transferred Ranchi's SP City, SP Rural and Dhanbad's SP City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)