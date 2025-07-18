Ranchi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday commuted a man's death penalty in a minor's rape and murder case to life imprisonment.

A division bench heard the appeal filed by Gandhi Oraon who was convicted by a sessions court here for rape and murder of a minor and awarded death sentence on January 31, 2018.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

The division bench said it did not find the case to be the"rarest of rare" and commuted the death sentence awarded to Oraon to life imprisonment.

Oraon was found guilty of rape and murder of a minor on March 19, 2014. He had dumped her body in the graveyard at Kantatoli in the capital.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)