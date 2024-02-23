Ranchi, February 23: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quash the proceedings against him in the trial court in a criminal defamation suit filed for his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah in 2018. On February 16, Gandhi's written version was presented in the court, after which the bench of Justice Ambujnath had reserved the decision. Rahul Gandhi Found Guilty by Surat District Court in Criminal Defamation Case Over Alleged ‘Modi Surname’ Remark.

The matter pertains to an election speech made by the former Congress president during the 2018 Congress session in Chaibasa. BJP leader Naveen Jha, who has filed the defamation suit in Jharkhand High Court, had alleged Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah.

Gandhi was granted bail on February 20, by a special court in Sultanpur in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections.

