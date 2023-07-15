Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday moved Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order passed on July 7 in connection with a 2019 Modi surname defamation case. On July 7, Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea and upheld Sessions' court order denying a stay on conviction. Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court Denies Stay on Congress Leader’s Conviction in Modi Surname Remark Case, Upholds Sessions Court’s Order.

