Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) Jharkhand on Sunday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,373, a health department statement said here.

Also Read | Graded Response Action Plan: Delhi To Implement Colour-Coded System for COVID-19 Curbs, Relaxations.

The death toll remained unchanged at 5,130 as no fresh fatalities were registered from anywhere in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains To Start for Commuters From August 15; Know Who Is Eligible To Travel in Local Trains and How To Get Train Pass.

The statement said that the number of active cases is 221 while 3,42,022 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

Altogether 52,947 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)