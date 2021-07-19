Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 19 (PTI) A 24-year man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a speech-impaired woman in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

As per the police complaint filed by the survivor's family, the accused, a neighbour, allegedly raped the 32- year-old woman when she was alone at her house in Karma village under the jurisdiction of Kuju police outpost during the day, Ramgarh SDPO Kishore Kumar Rajak said.

The family members caught him red-handed upon their return to the house, he said.

The survivor has been admitted to the hospital after the incident and experts have been contacted to record her statement, the officer added.

