Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Special PMLA court Ranchi took cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday against jailed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former chief minister, Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering case related to a land 'scam'.

The complaint, going into 5,500 pages, was submitted before a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Saturday.

The central probe agency also attached 8.5 acres in connection with the land 'scam' case.

Soren was arrested on January 31 and is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.

On March 21, the PMLA court extended his judicial custody till April 4.

On February 29, The Jharkhand High Court dismissed a petition filed by the former CM, seeking its permission to attend the budget session of the state assembly.

Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash over Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM leader, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land through 'fraudulent means'.

The agency added that land parcels of 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired. (ANI)

