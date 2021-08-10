Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): Jharkhand Police has allegedly lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad who were protesting as they were unhappy over the board examination results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and were demanding reconsideration over their performance.

As per the visuals, the police lathi-charged girl students at the Dhanbad collectorate where they gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta on August 6. The protesting girls forced their way to gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force.

Speaking to ANI in this matter, State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a well-established procedure for reassessment. If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell."

"As far as the lathi-charge is concerned, the (Dhanbad) DC has constituted an enquiry," said Jharkhand Education Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP unit in Jharkhand demanded strong action from the government of Jharkhand. In a tweet by BJP Jharkhand, it read, "The oppressive government of Jharkhand wants to suppress the voice of the people, yesterday's lathi charge on girl students in Dhanbad is a shameful act. The public will answer them soon."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

