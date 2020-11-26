Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,08,158 on Thursday as 237 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 958, he said.

West Singhbhum, Hazaribag and Deoghar districts reported one fresh fatality each, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 92, followed by East Singhbhum (38) and Bokaro (18), he said.

The state now has 2,160 active coronavirus cases, while 1,05,040 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 39,634 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

