Ranchi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jharkhand has reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, officials said on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose 1,03,899 with the detection of the fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 895, they said.

So far, 98,365 people have recovered in the state.

There are 4,639 active cases in Jharkhand at present, officials said.

The person who died in the last 24 hours is a resident of Dhanbad, they said.

The state tested 29,930 samples for COVID-19 during the period.

Of the new cases, 91 were reported from Ranchi, 39 from Jamtara and 38 from the East Singhbhum district.

