Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,428 on Sunday as 383 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 864, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 86, followed by Dhanbad (50) and East Singhbhum (48), the official said.

The state now has 5,966 active coronavirus cases, while 92,598 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 20,865 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

