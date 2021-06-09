Ranchi, June 9: In order to combat COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown from June 12 at 5 pm till June 14 at 6 am, exempting essential services.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed that the government has extended the hours of operation for shops in the state, except Jamshedpur. The shops will now be allowed to operate till 4 pm. Healthcare Workers on Visit for COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Attacked in Jharkhand Village.

The detail guidelines of the lockdown will be soon issued by the government. The state has as many as 5,099 active cases presently, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)