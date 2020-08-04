Ranchi, Aug 3 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, raising the death toll to 125, a state government bulletin said.

All the deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district, it said.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Riflewomen Along LoC With Pakistan? Video Goes Viral.

A total of 618 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 13,500, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 8,581 active cases, while 4,794 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Donald Trump Orders TikTok in US to Sell or Shutdown by September 15: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Till date, 3,39,560 swab tests have been conducted, it added.

The mortality rate of the state is 0.93 per cent, while the recovery rate is 35.5 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)