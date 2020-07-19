Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand increased to 49 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Sunday, while 153 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,552, a government bulletin said.

The deceased was from Hazaribag district, it said.

Also Read | Assam Floods | Water Level of Barak River Flowing Through Silchar is Increasing : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Of the total 5,552 COVID-19 cases, 2,785 are active and 2,718 people have recovered from the disease, as per the bulletin.

On Sunday, 62 more people recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered persons to 2,718.

Also Read | Jammu Administration Orders Lockdown in District During Weekends From July 24.

The mortality rate is 0.88 per cent while the recovery rate in the state is 48.95 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)