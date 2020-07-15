Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Jharkhand on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 316 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,562 while the death toll rose to 38 with two more people succumbing to the virus, a government bulletin said.

Of the total 4,562 COVID-19 cases, 2,039 are active cases as 2,485 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The number of migrants infected with COVID-19 is 2,245, it said.

The recovery rate is 54.47 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.83 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

