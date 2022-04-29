New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A local court of Assam has granted bail to Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in case of alleged assault on a policewoman and he is likely to be released on Saturday, said his lawyer Anghsuman Bora.

"A local court of Barpeta district of Assam granted bail to Jignesh Mevani in case of alleged assault on a policewoman. He is expected to be released on April 30 owing to some formalities," Bora told ANI.

Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody by a local court in the Barpeta district on Tuesday in connection with an assault case.

Earlier on Monday, Mevani was re-arrested by Barpeta Police for assaulting a policewoman, soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019. (ANI)

