Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): TDK will establish Asia Pacific regional HQ at Bangalore, India in April. General Manager Vaidyanathan N Ramasarma inaugurates it to lead the Asia Pacific regional business of TDK.

TDK started its 90-year history from cassette tape production. Currently, TDK devices are integral for most electronic products. It is the history of transformation.

In an exclusive ANI interview, he introduced that the current business situation of India has transformed.

"After Modi's Make in India initiative, India has changed from an export-minded country to a consuming-minded country. People like to purchase. This market is huge, people have the ability to spend money. A lot of products are built in India, for India, buy India."

He emphasised that this transformation of India is the strong point for Asia and Pacific business.

He looked back at the beginning of his connection with TDK. In his childhood he was so familiar with cassette tapes of TDK.

As time passed, in 2023 he worked at startups in the USA and demonstrated at the CES TDK booth. He exhibited his product using TDK's sensor and explained it to Mr Saito, CEO of TDK.

At that time he did not recognise who this person was, the TDK CEO Saito. Afterwards he was recommended to talk with CEO Saito.

Triggered by this recommendation, they discussed "Transformation" or "Innovative policy". A big coincidence in 2023 gave birth to General Manager Vaidyanathan N Ramasarma of the Asia Pacific regional HQ.

In long-term discussion with TDK he set the principle of business.

"I recognised 3 principles are important: Purpose, Promise and People. Purpose is the vision of the company. Promise is the guidance for the right direction. It is the resource of motivation and energy to go forward. People must be treated equivalently. For me transformation is transforming by myself."

General Manager Vaidyanathan N Ramasarma of the Asia Pacific regional HQ pays attention to the transformation of the Indian market and tries to do self-transformation.

His philosophy will contribute to the transformation of TDK. (ANI)

